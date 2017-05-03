A party source censured the suspended Sun columnist, saying his “disgusting language” in an interview with the New York Times made him “unfit to work for any media outlet”.

Labour has warned Kelvin MacKenzie he could expect a police investigation for suggesting his ideal headline would be “Jeremy Corbyn knifed to death by an asylum seeker”.

But MacKenzie came under fresh fire on Tuesday for his reported comments on Corbyn.

Asked in an interview with the New York Times’ Katrin Bennhold what his ideal Sun headline would be if he were still in charge, MacKenzie is quoted as saying: “I think the fake news headline that would give this country the most joy would be ‘Jeremy Corbyn Knifed to Death by an Asylum Seeker.’”

Bennhold said the columnist answered her question “cheerfully”.

The journalist added that MacKenzie texted her the following morning, asking:

“Hi Katrin, can you change that perfect headline from ‘Jeremy Corbyn knifed to death by asylum seeker’ to ‘Jeremy Corbyn defrauded by asylum seeker.’ In the light of Jo Cox murder mine is in tol [sic] poor taste.”

Jo Cox was the Labour MP murdered by convicted neo-Nazi Thomas Mair in the weeks before last year’s EU referendum.

A source close to Corbyn admonished MacKenzie and warned he could face a police probe for his comments.

“Kelvin MacKenzie’s disgusting language incites violence and hatred and makes him unfit to work for any media outlet,” they said.