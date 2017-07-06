Kerry Katona has responded to critics who slammed her for allowing her three-year-old daughter to cut her own hair.

The mum shared two photos of Dylan-Jorge (DJ) - her first child with her husband George Kay - with a cropped barnet on Monday 4 July.

“My DJ who thought it would be a good idea to cut her own hair,” Katona wrote. “But she still looks beautiful.”

However critics soon shamed the mum for allowing it to happen. One commented: “Oh dear you shouldn’t have left her with scissors, Kerry!”