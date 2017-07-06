All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • PARENTS
    06/07/2017 09:49 BST

    Kerry Katona Hits Back At Critics Who Slammed Her After Three-Year-Old Dylan-Jorge Cut Her Own Hair

    'You shouldn’t have left her with scissors, Kerry!'

    Kerry Katona has responded to critics who slammed her for allowing her three-year-old daughter to cut her own hair.

    The mum shared two photos of Dylan-Jorge (DJ) - her first child with her husband George Kay - with a cropped barnet on Monday 4 July.

    “My DJ who thought it would be a good idea to cut her own hair,” Katona wrote. “But she still looks beautiful.”

    However critics soon shamed the mum for allowing it to happen. One commented: “Oh dear you shouldn’t have left her with scissors, Kerry!” 

    A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7) on

    Another wrote: “Leaving her with scissors? What if she cut her face?”

    However, the majority of Katona’s fans could completely relate to the hair cutting incident, with one commenting: “Oh dear, she still looks cute - she isn’t the first kid to do this and she definitely won’t be the last.”

    Another wrote: “My six-year-old son did this last week - I can totally relate Kerry.”

    But Katona was frustrated by the initial criticism.

    She reposted the photo of her daughter on Tuesday 5 July and wrote: “Nobody was hurt during DJ hairdressing disaster, so [stop] slagging me off by saying ‘What if’, don’t you all think I know this?

    “But rather [than] think about what could of [sic] happened (which nothing harmful did happen apart from a typical toddler playing hairdresser gone wrong).

    ″DJ isn’t the first toddler in the world to of [sic] done this and nor will be the last.” 

    A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7) on

    Katona has since been posting photos of DJ on Instagram with her new hair style. 

    A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7) on

    A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7) on

    A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7) on

    Oh, and then DJ decided to do her own makeup.

    A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7) on

    SEE ALSO:

    Also on HuffPost
    'Fed Is Best' Celebrates Mums Feeding Babies
    MORE:parentsFamilyChildrencelebrity parentsToddlerskerry katona

    Conversations