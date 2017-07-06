Kerry Katona has responded to critics who slammed her for allowing her three-year-old daughter to cut her own hair.
The mum shared two photos of Dylan-Jorge (DJ) - her first child with her husband George Kay - with a cropped barnet on Monday 4 July.
“My DJ who thought it would be a good idea to cut her own hair,” Katona wrote. “But she still looks beautiful.”
However critics soon shamed the mum for allowing it to happen. One commented: “Oh dear you shouldn’t have left her with scissors, Kerry!”
Another wrote: “Leaving her with scissors? What if she cut her face?”
However, the majority of Katona’s fans could completely relate to the hair cutting incident, with one commenting: “Oh dear, she still looks cute - she isn’t the first kid to do this and she definitely won’t be the last.”
Another wrote: “My six-year-old son did this last week - I can totally relate Kerry.”
But Katona was frustrated by the initial criticism.
She reposted the photo of her daughter on Tuesday 5 July and wrote: “Nobody was hurt during DJ hairdressing disaster, so [stop] slagging me off by saying ‘What if’, don’t you all think I know this?
“But rather [than] think about what could of [sic] happened (which nothing harmful did happen apart from a typical toddler playing hairdresser gone wrong).
″DJ isn’t the first toddler in the world to of [sic] done this and nor will be the last.”
Katona has since been posting photos of DJ on Instagram with her new hair style.
Oh, and then DJ decided to do her own makeup.