Kids Must Not Be Used As Bargaining Chips In Brexit Talks, Says Children's Commissioner

The EU’s chief negotiator must make sure kids of European nationals living in UK are not used as Brexit bargaining chips, the Children’s Commissioner for England has said.

Anne Longfield has written to Michel Barnier urging the EU to take “a more constructive approach” to the residency status of the half a million youngsters in England born to EU nationals, and the thousands of UK-born children living in other EU countries.

She also calls on the EU to separate the issue of European Court of Justice jurisdiction from citizen’s immigration rights, so an agreement on what happens after Brexit can be made swiftly.

“The EU said they wanted to make residence rights of EU nationals the first thing to be agreed during the negotiations,” Longfield, a former charity chief executive, said.

“Yet their proposal makes residence rights dependent on ECJ jurisdiction, something which won’t be agreed until the end of the negotiations.

“If the EU genuinely want to resolve the question of residence rights of EU nationals, they need to separate out the two issues to enable a negotiation in good faith which can give certainty to the hundreds of thousands of children and their families left in limbo.

“Two more years of uncertainty feels like a long time to a child.”