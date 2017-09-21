Kim Jong-Un has branded Donald Trump a “mentally deranged dotard” in a rare statement on Friday night in response to the President’s threat to “totally destroy” North Korea. He added he will consider the “highest level of hard-line countermeasure in history” against the United States.

Kim Jong Un kind of nailed it... pic.twitter.com/D6NhWTAl4V — Unnamed Insider (@Unnamedinsider) September 21, 2017

Calling Trump’s comments “the most ferocious declaration of a war in history,” Kim said his UN speech on Tuesday confirmed Pyongyang’s nuclear program has been “the correct path.”

STR via Getty Images Kim Jong-Un in an orchard this week.

“His remarks ... have convinced me, rather than frightening or stopping me, that the path I chose is correct and that it is the one I have to follow to the last,” Kim said in the statement carried by the North’s official KCNA news agency. “As a man representing the DPRK and on behalf of the dignity and honour of my state and people and on my own, I will make the man holding the prerogative of the supreme command in the US pay dearly for his speech,” Kim said, referring to the North by its official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. Trump had warned the North Korean leader in his UN address on Tuesday that the United States, if threatened, would “totally destroy” the country of 26 million people and mocked Kim as a “rocket man” on a suicide mission.

While I'm certain no one wins in a nuclear war, I might put my money on Kim Jong Un in a game of Scrabble vs Donald Trump. #dotard — Clever Thing Later (@CleverLater) September 21, 2017

It was the US President’s most direct reference to military action so far against the North, which conducted its sixth and largest nuclear test on Sept. 3, reports Reuters. In addition to the nuclear test, North Korea has launched dozens of missiles since Kim came to power in 2011. Two recent ballistic missiles flew over Japan as Pyongyang advanced toward its goal of creating nuclear warhead-tipped missiles that can hit the United States. Kim said Trump would face “results beyond his expectation,” without specifying what action North Korea would take next. “I will surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged US dotard with fire,” Kim said. #Dotard quickly became the number one Twitter trend in the US as people scrambled to find out what it actually means.

📈 Kim Jong Un calls Trump a mentally deranged U.S. dotard. Searches for 'dotard' are high as a kite. https://t.co/HztPoLSjXi — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) September 21, 2017

Mentally deranged US dotard? That's pretty good actually. I'd definitely rather be referred to as Rocket Man. This round to Kim Jong-un. https://t.co/vgZcmcGDKJ — Mark Congiusta (@interactivemark) September 21, 2017

The Korean original statement said "늙다리 미치광이," which means old beast lunatic -- which was translated into "dotard." https://t.co/2uQ0Xsxe2X — Jihye Lee 이지혜 (@TheJihyeLee) September 21, 2017

Twitter was awash with both praise for Kim’s linguistic originality and outrage from Trump supporters.

Remember when Trump claimed the leaders of the world mocked Obama? Uhhhh ok #DOTARD — Robin da ReSista! (@puppymnkey) September 22, 2017

