    03/04/2017 13:51 BST

    Kim Kardashian Is Giving Us All Wedding Day Vibes In Her Sheer Couture Gown

    👰

    Kim Kardashian knows how to pull off the sheer dress trend with aplomb. 

    But the reality TV star took it up a notch last night at the Fashion Los Angeles Awards and wore a Givenchy couture gown and looked incredible. 

    Embellished in beautiful hand-sewn beads and fine sheer fabric, the floor-skimming dress was an archival piece from the brand’s autumn/winter 2011 collection. 

    Stefanie Keenan via Getty Images

    Taking to Twitter before the event, Kardashian teased fans with a throwback photo of her wearing an amazing Givenchy dress for her wedding to Kanye West in May 2014.  

    “I think seeing this pic is a sign,” she tweeted before the event. 

    “Maybe I will wear Givenchy tonight.”  

    The star also shared a video of herself in a restaurant showing off the dress before other guests arrived. 

    The French brand has recently announced the appointment of its first female artistic designer ever, Clare Waight Keller, for the House. 

    The British designer takes over from Riccardo Tisci, who left the French brand at the end of January after a 12-year tenure, and is a longtime friend of Kim and Kanye. 

