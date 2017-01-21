Kim Woodburn might not be too popular with her fellow ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ housemates, but she’s proved a big hit with viewers - and bosses of the Channel 5 reality show. It all kicked off in the ‘CBB’ house earlier this week, when the 74-year-old flew off the handle at the rest of the housemates.

Channel 5

The row got so heated that security were forced to enter the house and intervene, and the ‘How Clean Is Your House’ star ended up spending the night alone in a spare room away from the other contestants. It’s now been revealed that viewing figures for Wednesday’s show, which featured the epic row, doubled.

Channel 5

Andy Butterton/PA Archive Kim Woodburn and Aggie MacKenzie.