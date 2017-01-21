Kim Woodburn might not be too popular with her fellow ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ housemates, but she’s proved a big hit with viewers - and bosses of the Channel 5 reality show.
It all kicked off in the ‘CBB’ house earlier this week, when the 74-year-old flew off the handle at the rest of the housemates.
The row got so heated that security were forced to enter the house and intervene, and the ‘How Clean Is Your House’ star ended up spending the night alone in a spare room away from the other contestants.
It’s now been revealed that viewing figures for Wednesday’s show, which featured the epic row, doubled.
After Kim’s outburst, ratings soared from from 1.3million to 2.1million, and now ‘CBB’ bosses are hoping to keep her in the house for as long as possible.
An insider told The Sun Online: “Bosses are thrilled with the drama Kim has brought to the show and how she has shaken up the dynamics of the house. Fans are loving the drama she brings to the show.”
And it’s not just her ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ housemates Kim has fallen out of favour with, either.
It’s been revealed that she is no longer on speaking terms with her ‘How Clean Is Your House’ co-star Aggie MacKenzie.
For six years, Kim presented the Channel 4 show with Aggie, inadvertently becoming one of British TV’s most memorable duos of the time in the process.
However, it has been reported since the show ended in 2009, Kim and Aggie have had a “crazy” falling out.
Kim’s former co-star Mike Chalut told The Sun: “[The fall-out] was really, really bad. There are two sides to that story, but it’s not my story to tell. Crazy stuff went down.
“I don’t think her and Aggie are the best of friends. Those two are just like night and day.”