Kimberly Wyatt has given birth to her second child with her husband Max Rogers.

The former ‘Pussycat Dolls’ singer, 35, shared the news on her Instagram account on Thursday 24 August by posting a photo of her newborn daughter.

Revealing her baby’s name, she wrote: “So happy and proud to introduce our little girl, Maple Lyla Rogers.”

The sweet black and white photo showed Maple sticking her tongue out.