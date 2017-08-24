All Sections
    Kimberly Wyatt Has Given Birth To Her Second Child With Max Rogers And Revealed Her Adorable Name

    'So happy and proud to introduce our little girl.' ❤️

    Kimberly Wyatt has given birth to her second child with her husband Max Rogers.

    The former ‘Pussycat Dolls’ singer, 35, shared the news on her Instagram account on Thursday 24 August by posting a photo of her newborn daughter.

    Revealing her baby’s name, she wrote: “So happy and proud to introduce our little girl, Maple Lyla Rogers.”

    The sweet black and white photo showed Maple sticking her tongue out. 

    Wyatt is already mum to two-year-old Willow with Rogers.

    She announced in April 2017 she was expecting her second child by posting a photo on Instagram of Willow holding her bump.

    A post shared by Kimberly Wyatt (@kimberlywyatt) on

    “There’s a little bun-ny in the oven,” she captioned the shot.

    Congrats to the couple!

    Conversations