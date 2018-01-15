Martin Luther King's Children Shatter Donald Trump's Attempt To Honour Their Father

Speaking in Washington at the National Mall on Monday, Dr King’s son, said:

“We are here today because the American Dream is decidedly a nightmare for too many citizens and people have had enough.

“Let me say it again - the dream has become a nightmare for too many American citizens on the left and the right.

“And they’ve had enough. They’ve had enough of the viciousness and vitriol seen from the statehouse to the White House.

“When a President insists that our nation needs more citizens from white states like Norway, I don’t even think we need to spend any time even talking about what it says and what it is.

“Now, the problem is that you have a President who says things but has the power to execute and create racism. That’s a dangerous power and a dangerous position and we cannot tolerate that.

“We got to find a way to work on this man’s heart.”