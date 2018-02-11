Your Korean Beauty Shopping Guide

The influence of Korean beauty products on the UK market has been apparent in recent years and the trend is showing no sign of dissipating.
Many skincare fans revel in the indulgence of the multi-step routine, which is all about preparing your skin with many layers of hydrating products.
Here are our top product picks for key steps in a Korean beauty routine:
The Face Shop - Rice Water Bright Light Cleansing Oil
Rice water has been key in East Asian beauty routines for decades and this cleansing oil has become a cult skincare item. The Face Shop - Rice Water Bright Light Cleansing Oil 150ml, £8.37, available via YesStyle.com
Heimish
If you prefer a balm instead of an oil cleanser, this one has gained popularity for being able to wipe away all your makeup. Heimish - All Clean Balm 120ml, £12.87, available via YesStyle.com
Misshac
An "ampoule" is a serum with higher concentrates of active ingredients. It's not meant for everyday use, but rather as a salve when your skin is breaking out. Apply after cleansing. Missha - Night Repair Borabit Ampoule 50ml, £26.02, available via YesStyle.com
Benton
An essence is the step you take before toning, after your face has been cleansed. Many K-beauty aficionados believe there is a ten second period after washing your face during which you can better absorb moisturisers, cue the essence. Benton - Snail Bee High Content Essence 60ml, £8.37, available via YesStyle.com
Pyunkang Yul
Korean toners are less stringent and have a focus on adding an extra layer of moisturise to your skin. Pyunkang Yul - Essence Toner 200ml, £14.18, available via YesStyle.com
Tony Moly
Green Tea is a key ingredient used time and time again across Korean skincare. Tony Moly - The Chok Chok Green Tea Watery Cream 60ml, £9.87, available via YesStyle.com
Skinfood
As you can tell, K-beauty is all about locking in that moisture and making sure your skin remains plumped. Face masks are included in the routine to give your skin yet another moisture hit. Skinfood - Beauty in a Food Mask Sheet 1pc (23 Flavours), £1.77 each, available via YesStyle.com
Dear Klairs
For the order of skincare in K-beauty, the thickest product is to be applied last, so top it all off with a serum. Dear, Klairs - Freshly Juiced Vitamin Drop 35ml, £14.66, available via YesStyle.com
Etude House
Thought you were done? Oh, no. Korean beauty promotes the use of sunscreen when prepping your face for the day, A popular choice is Etude House - Sunprise Airy Finish SPF50+ PA+++ 55ml, £7.77, available via YesStyle.com
.