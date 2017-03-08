All Sections
    Kristen Stewart Debuts A Bold Blonde Buzzcut At ‘Personal Shopper’ Premiere And Looks Badass

    She's bold. She's brilliant 🙌

    Not many people can carry off a straight-up shaved head, but Kristen Stewart can, and did.

    At the premiere of her latest film ‘Personal Shopper’ on Tuesday 7 March, Stewart debuted a bold blonde buzzcut.

    Pairing her new look with an all-black ensemble and heavy smoky eyeliner, there was nothing understated about it. 

    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images

    Whether or not the new ‘do is for another up-and-coming film is unclear but either way it’s totally badass.

    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images

    And the drastic makeover has been on Stewart’s mind for quite some time. 

    “At some point I want to do a total boy cut, completely - not a pretty, girly version - like a straight up James Dean haircut,” Stewart told Into The Gloss back in 2014. 

    “And then, I’m definitely going to shave my head before I die. I will definitely tattoo my head while it’s shaved before my hair grows back.”

    Knowing Stewart the head tattoo will be as fearless as she is. 

     

