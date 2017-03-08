Not many people can carry off a straight-up shaved head, but Kristen Stewart can, and did.
At the premiere of her latest film ‘Personal Shopper’ on Tuesday 7 March, Stewart debuted a bold blonde buzzcut.
Pairing her new look with an all-black ensemble and heavy smoky eyeliner, there was nothing understated about it.
Whether or not the new ‘do is for another up-and-coming film is unclear but either way it’s totally badass.
And the drastic makeover has been on Stewart’s mind for quite some time.
“At some point I want to do a total boy cut, completely - not a pretty, girly version - like a straight up James Dean haircut,” Stewart told Into The Gloss back in 2014.
“And then, I’m definitely going to shave my head before I die. I will definitely tattoo my head while it’s shaved before my hair grows back.”
Knowing Stewart the head tattoo will be as fearless as she is.