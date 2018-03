Kylie Jenner has morphed into Barbie for Flaunt Magazine’s latest issue and she looks super cool.

As part of the magazine’s Cadence issue, the reality TV personality adorns herself in an array of hot pink outfits - from swimwear, to Juicy Couture trackies - and she looks striking.

Taking to Instagram on 11 May, Jenner shared images from the photoshoot with her 93 million followers.

“Life in plastic it’s fantastic,” Jenner wrote.