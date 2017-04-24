A Labour government would bring in new laws to protect the rights of workers and EU nationals under Brexit - and give Parliament a possible veto on any deal with Brussels.

Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer will seek to heal the party’s wounds over the issue with a general election pledge to “reject a reckless Tory Brexit”.

With Labour constituencies split between areas that voted Leave and Remain in last year’s EU referendum, Starmer will argue that he would get a better deal than Theresa May by working with Europe and Parliament rather than against them.

In a speech in central London, he will pledge a Corbyn government would:

- “immediately” guarantee the rights of the three million EU nationals living in the UK

- replace the Tory ‘Great Repeal Bill’ with a new EU Rights and Protections Bill

- give Parliament a “meaningful vote” on any deal with Brussels

- retain the ‘benefits’ of the European single market and customs union

However, pre-released extracts of his speech contained no mention of immigration policy or how the party would approach EU ‘freedom of movement’ for its citizens.

And former Cabinet minister Lord Mandelson told Newsnight he wasn’t clear what Labour’s Brexit strategy really was.