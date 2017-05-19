Neil Hall / Reuters

Labour has today demanded the Tories scrap plans to introduce means-tested winter fuel payments for pensioners. Shadow chancellor John McDonnell and Rebecca Long-Bailey, the shadow business secretary, held a joint press conference on Friday to set out how planned changes to benefits for older people unveiled in the Conservative manifesto were putting millions ‘at risk’. McDonnell said means-testing the benefit rather than making it available for all would mean fewer people will claim what they are entitled to and urged the Conservatives to abandon the policy. He also highlighted research from the Resolution Foundation, which shows plans to restrict payments to the poorest two million older people entitled to pensions credit.

Tim P. Whitby via Getty Images

“I do not want to be in a situation where people do not get the winter fuel allowance they are getting now and as a result of that, this winter will not be able to afford heating bills,” McDonnell said. “I do not want pensioners to be cold this winter. And I just appeal to the Tories - withdraw it today. Just drop it. It is a bad policy - uncosted and of extreme concern to anyone who has a concern for elderly people in this country.” Long-Bailey said the Tories were turning their backs on pensioners and that proposals to scrap the triple lock guarantee for pensions and the possibility of raising the state pension age, coupled with changes to winter fuel benefits, would feel like ‘a kick in the teeth’ for millions of older people. Labour says had the new ‘double lock’ system being proposed by Theresa May have been in place over the last four years, pensioners would have been left at least £330 worse off. The party also unveiled its latest attack poster - highlighting what it claims is a Tory attack on pensioners and working people.

Tim P. Whitby via Getty Images Labour's latest election campaign poster.