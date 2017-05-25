A Jeremy Corbyn supporter who called Theresa May “a terrorist” in the wake of the Manchester suicide bombing has been expelled from the Labour party, HuffPost UK has learned.

Tina Buckley hit the headlines on Wednesday when she shouted abuse at the Prime Minister through the security gates at Downing Street.

Buckley was captured on video as she attacked May’s decision to deploy the Army following the murder of 22 children and adults at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester

Labour staff were alerted to the incident and decided to expel Buckley when they discovered her Twitter feed contained repeated support for former Respect MP George Galloway.

Sources insisted it was this rather than her remarks outside No.10 that were the justification under party rules for explusion.