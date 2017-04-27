Labour Lord's Bid To Block NHS Cuts Defeated In Parliament's Final Vote

An eleventh hour attempt by a former Labour cabinet minister to block Tory plans to scrap bursaries for student nurses has been defeated.

Lord Clark of Windermere tabled a regret motion aimed at derailing the ending of bursaries for trainee healthcare workers later this year.

But the former South Shields MPs’ proposal was voted down just 20 minutes before the ceremony to dissolve Parliament ahead of the general election began.

Blogging for Huff Post UK this week, Lord Clark said: “Our health service is a rare combination of a labour intensive organisation with cutting-edge technology and science, but it is only a matter of time before it cracks. Not just because Ministers continue to restrict NHS wage increases but because we also have a serious shortage of staff.”

He said the government was about to make ‘a tragic situation’ worse by risking the future recruitment of UK students and ‘making student nurses pay for the privilege of learning to look after people in hospital”.