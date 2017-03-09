Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

An internal Labour battle over the Manchester Gorton by-election risks gifting the seat to the Liberal Democrats, party sources have told HuffPost UK. Attempts by Jeremy Corbyn’s allies to skew the candidate selection towards supporters of the Labour leader have backfired amid claims of chaos and incompetence, insiders say. The by-election for the traditionally safe Labour seat, which was prompted by the death of Sir Gerald Kaufman, is expected to be held on May 4. But following the loss of another heartland constituency in Copeland, MPs and activists fear that the party’s handling of Manchester Gorton is allowing the Lib Dems - second placed in 2010 and 2005 - to steal a march in the contest. No MP has yet been assigned to lead the Labour by-election campaign, while Tim Farron’s party have selected a candidate and produced their first leaflets.

LibDems An image from the Lib Dem leaflet in Manchester Gorton

Applications for Labour’s candidacy opened on Monday and close next Monday. A week later its ruling National Executive Committee panel will interview and shortlist contenders, before a candidate is voted on by local members on March 22. Allies of Corbyn see the by-election as a prime way to get a new MP who reflects the new party membership and their support for the leader’s grassroots politics. As first revealed by HuffPost UK, local Momentum activist Sam Wheeler - who introduced Corbyn as his mass rally in Salford last year - is being touted by the Left as a candidate for the seat. But HuffPost UK has also been told that the Leader’s office and its allies have made a series of missteps over the affair, ranging from under-estimating the black and minority ethnic nature of the Manchester constituency to inexperience in knowing party mechanics. Initially, allies of Corbyn wanted an all-women shortlist, but that met resistance from locals who pointed out that would exclude some Asian men who could be the popular choice of members.

Bloomberg via Getty Images Shadow Business Secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey with John McDonnell

A finely-balanced, four-strong panel was drafted to oversee the shortlisting, with two Corbyn-sceptic members MEP Glenis Willmott and MP Shabana Mahmood, and two pro-Corbyn activists Andi Fox and Claudia Webbe. Events took a new twist on Monday when NEC officers met to consider two new names put forward by the leader’s office for the panel: local Salford MP and Corbyn supporter Rebecca Long-Bailey and veteran MP Keith Vaz. Vaz was added because of his long-standing championing of black and minority ethnic candidates and in his capacity as BAME representative on the NEC. Despite its large and growing ethnic communities, Manchester’s five Labour MPs are made up of four white men and one white woman, former Shadow Education Secretary Lucy Powell. One local figure points out that the Asian community, many of whom have been very supportive of Corbyn’s leadership, will be crucial because it can turn out in large numbers even in a low turnout by-election. But it was Long-Bailey’s inclusion that sparked a row at the conference call meeting on Monday, and she was removed after a motion was passed by a single vote.

Christopher Furlong via Getty Images Jeremy Corbyn and Tom Watson

Corbyn allies claim that deputy leader Tom Watson had staged an ‘ambush’ in the meeting of the NEC officers, but critics say that Corbyn failed to turn up for the meeting and could have prevented it. Unite’s Diana Holland was also absent. HuffPost has been told that Long-Bailey’s exclusion centred on the close links between her office and Sam Wheeler, the Momentum activist seen as a ‘rising star’. Leftwingers began ringing unions about Wheeler within hours of the news of Kaufman’s death two weeks ago. Wheeler, who is from Longsight in the constituency, has told friends he had no knowledge that his name was being touted in the selection battle.

Facebook Jeremy Corbyn and Sam Wheeler