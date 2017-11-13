Labour MP Liz McInnes Says Parliament Has Become 'Dysfunctional Mess'

Parliament has become ‘a dysfunctional mess’, with thousands of workers left with no proper employment protection, according to a shadow minister.

Labour’s Liz McInnes says recent allegations of sexual harassment and abuse within Westminster have exposed the fact there are no real HR functions in place to guide MPs and their staff.

Her comments came as a petition was launched for Parliament to officially recognise Unite as an official trade unions for those working there.

Blogging for HuffPost UK, McInnes, a shadow foreign minister, said: “Parliament looks less like the seat of lawmakers and legislators and more like a truly dysfunctional workplace.

“How on earth did [it] evolve into this dysfunctional mass of 650 self-employed MPs, with no common workplace protection in place for the thousands of MPs’ staff? One answer to that question would be the lack of any genuine trade union involvement in the day-to-day running of Parliament, and in the determination of common staff terms and conditions.”