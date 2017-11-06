LabourToo Sexual Harassment Probe To Report Findings To New Victim Support QC

An independent probe into sexual harassment set up by Labour members will now report its findings to a specially -appointed barrister.

The LabourToo campaign, which has been collating anonymous experiences in the wake of the Westminster sex pest allegations, had initially planned to present its findings in a report to the party’s headquarters next month.

But following Labour’s announcement it has appointed independent legal expert Karon Monaghan too look into the handling of a rape allegation made by activist Bex Bailey, a LabourToo spokesperson said it would now pass its information to her.

Bailey, a former member of Labour’s ruling National Executive Committee, came forward last week to say she was raped at a party event in 2011, when she was 19, and was discouraged from reporting the incident by a senior official.