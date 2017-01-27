Labour MP Spared The Axe For Rebelling On Article 50 Three-Line Whip

A frontbench Labour MP revealed she was let off the hook by party whips after telling them she was going to defy Jeremy Corbyn’s orders on the Article 50 Bill.

Shadow Home Office minister Rupa Huq privately told her Ealing Central and Acton constituency members at a meeting on Thursday that Labour’s chief whip had not asked her to quit over the vote, sources told The Huffington Post UK.

Labour has imposed a three-line whip in support of the legislation to start Brexit, meaning MPs are under strict instructions to vote for it, but numerous ministers are planning to ignore the instruction.

Traditionally, if Shadow Government members tell the whip they want to defy orders, they are immediately told they would have to resign from the frontbench.

But when asked about her comments Huq told HuffPost UK: “I have verbally informed the chief whip of my voting intention - that’s all. I think all other decisions and consequences are yet to come.”