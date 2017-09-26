Labour MP Rupa Huq Wants A Change In The Law To Stop Protests Outside Abortion Clinics

A Labour MP wants to force a change in the law to stop protests being staged outside abortion clinics.

Rupa Huq is planning to table an amendment to new domestic violence legislation being brought about by the government, which would see “buffer zones” created around family planning centres.

She told Labour conference delegates at a fringe event examining safety for women and girls that there were longstanding issues with protesters “weaponising rosary beads” outside a clinic in her west London constituency.

“We have a Marie Stopes clinic in Ealing and for as long as I can remember, there has been a constant phoney vigil outside the clinic, with people stopping women going into the clinic to access services,” she said.

“So we have had a counter protest, called Sister Support recently, and now there is a kind of stand-off on the pavement.

“I want to table an amendment to the domestic violence bill - one of the few things that survived and made it into the Queen’s Speech - to create a safe zone, around these clinics, because the pavement should be a safe space.