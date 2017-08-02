All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • POLITICS
    02/08/2017 12:43 BST

    Labour Shadow Transport Secretary Unable To Say How Much Labour Will Spend On Transport

    Andy McDonald struggles in BBC radio interview.

    Labour’s shadow transport secretary Andy McDonald struggled today to explain how much the party would spend on transport if it were in power.

    Appearing on BBC Radio 5′s Emma Barnett programme, McDonald was asked how much of Labour’s proposed £250bn fund National Transformation Fund would “specifically” go to transport.

    “I haven’t got that in front of me,” McDonald said. “So the proportion I don’t know.”

    And he was not able to be more specific than “about ten billion pounds”.

    Ian Forsyth via Getty Images
    Jeremy Corbyn (R) and Shadow Transport Secretary Andy McDonald.

    A disatisfied Barnett pressed: “Sorry but you don’t know the total amount of money from that 250 billion National Transformation Fund that will be spent on transport?”

    “I’d like the total that would be spent on transport as the shadow transport secretary. Do you not have a total”?

    McDonald replied: “I have not got that total in front of me Emma. Forgive me if I I don’t pull that one out for you today.”

    Politicians have developed a habit of appearing on Barnett’s show and not knowing their figures.

    The BBC interviewer caught out both Jeremy Corbyn and Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry during the election campaign.

    However Thornberry was a last minute replacement on the show and managed to find the correct numbers in her bag during the interview.

    Related...

    MORE:jeremy corbynbbcEmily ThornberryBritish Foreign SecretaryBBC Radio 5 LiveBBC Radio 5EmmaAndy McDonald

    Conversations