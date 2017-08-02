Labour Shadow Transport Secretary Unable To Say How Much Labour Will Spend On Transport

Labour’s shadow transport secretary Andy McDonald struggled today to explain how much the party would spend on transport if it were in power.

Appearing on BBC Radio 5′s Emma Barnett programme, McDonald was asked how much of Labour’s proposed £250bn fund National Transformation Fund would “specifically” go to transport.

“I haven’t got that in front of me,” McDonald said. “So the proportion I don’t know.”

And he was not able to be more specific than “about ten billion pounds”.