BEN STANSALL via Getty Images Emily Thornberry appeared on Woman's Hour in place of Diane Abbott on Tuesday

Sky News Diane Abbott had yet another car crash interview on Sky News on Monday night

“We have a fully costed manifesto and it has been looked at and the figures are simply there and I’m sorry it’s slightly last-minute my coming in here,” Thornberry said, when asked about Labour’s plan to allow women affected tax-free access to the women’s pension funds. “Perhaps we can try and find those figures between now and 10.30, perhaps someone in the Labour Party can get onto that,” host Jane Garvey suggested. Conservative Home Secretary Amber Rudd accused Labour of proposing a £77bn commitment on the issue. “Once again dipping into the magic money tree,” she said.

Neil Hall / Reuters Amber Rudd appeared alongside Emily Thornberry on BBC Radio 4 Woman's Hour on Tuesday

But amid rustling in the studio, and a loud “Okay,” Thornberry said: “I’m sorry about this, I have found at the bottom of my handbag a brief.” She continued: “What I’ve got is that, hundreds of thousands of women have had their retirement plans scuppered by the Tories speeding up the increases to the state pension without adequate notice, to tackle this injustice, Labour will extend pension credit to help those who are due to retire before the Tories’ chaotic changes.” Listen to the clip, below.

However, the information did not answer Rudd’s contention that the pledge will cost many billions to implement. HuffPost UK has approached the Labour Party for clarification on the cost of the policy. Waspi Director, Jane Cowley, who appeared on Woman’s Hour, said later: “We have been disappointed that a number of parties, including the Liberal Democrats and the Conservatives, have chosen to ignore us. “We were particularly disheartened by the comments from Home Secretary Amber Rudd this morning when she suggested that a solution would involve ‘dipping into the magic money tree’. “Comments like this show a serious lack of understanding amongst our politicians about Waspi women and our campaign.”

