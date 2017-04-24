All Sections
    24/04/2017 12:36 BST | Updated 24/04/2017 13:13 BST

    Lady Gaga Leads In The Celebrity Style Stakes At Coachella: Weekend Two

    *Trend alert*

    Lady Gaga’s latest floral Face Lace tattoo, which she debuted over the weekend at Coachella, is sure to become a festival-goer’s go-to look this summer. 

    The musician, who headlined the festival, shared a snap of her trying the trend which was custom-made especially for her, with her 24 million Instagram followers:

    From Vanessa Hudgens in a customised sun hat to Alessandra Ambrosio’s shaggy gilet, the celebrities were out in fashion force for the final weekend of Coachella. 

    Here are a few of our favourite Instagram snaps from the festival:

    💋

    A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on

    too many moods in one pic

    A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

    😷

    A post shared by JARED LETO (@jaredleto) on

    In #Paradise with my love 😍😍#LoveMyLife 🙌🏼

    A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

    : @j.bilhan

    A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on

    #sunday ❤️

    A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on

    Oh yeah , it's the weekend ... ✌️💕🦋🌴☀️ #foreveronvacation #festivalvibes

    A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

    Until next year...

    Conversations