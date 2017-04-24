Lady Gaga’s latest floral Face Lace tattoo, which she debuted over the weekend at Coachella, is sure to become a festival-goer’s go-to look this summer.
The musician, who headlined the festival, shared a snap of her trying the trend which was custom-made especially for her, with her 24 million Instagram followers:
From Vanessa Hudgens in a customised sun hat to Alessandra Ambrosio’s shaggy gilet, the celebrities were out in fashion force for the final weekend of Coachella.
Here are a few of our favourite Instagram snaps from the festival:
Until next year...