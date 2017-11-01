Victoria’s Secret has chosen which of its ‘Angels’ will don the coveted fantasy bra for 2017: Brazilian supermodel Lais Ribeiro.

The fantasy bra shows off the height of the brand’s craftsmanship in lingerie couture, so it’s considered a great privilege for the model who is lucky enough to bear it.

Speaking to Vogue, Ribeiro admitted the news was a surprise to her.

“I had no idea that [the fitting] was for the bra,” said Ribeiro. “I came in and when I tried it I cried, it was unbelievable.”