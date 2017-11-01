Victoria’s Secret has chosen which of its ‘Angels’ will don the coveted fantasy bra for 2017: Brazilian supermodel Lais Ribeiro.
The fantasy bra shows off the height of the brand’s craftsmanship in lingerie couture, so it’s considered a great privilege for the model who is lucky enough to bear it.
Speaking to Vogue, Ribeiro admitted the news was a surprise to her.
“I had no idea that [the fitting] was for the bra,” said Ribeiro. “I came in and when I tried it I cried, it was unbelievable.”
The ‘Champagne Nights’ fantasy bra is decorated with gold leaf and intricately bejewelled with sapphires and gems from Mouawad jeweller.
It will be the pierce de resistance of Victoria’s Secret’s Shanghai show with Ribeiro as it’s chosen wearer.
At a staggering $2 million, this is one bra that you won’t be able to pick up in stores - although it is a shade cheaper than last year’s $2.5million ‘Bright Night’ fantasy bra worn by Jasmine Tookes.