One thing a lot of people lack when it comes to fitness is positivity. You’ll no doubt remember when you stopped mid-class or didn’t go for a run because of the bad weather. But instead of beating yourself up about the odd mishap, remember to focus on the small wins. I learnt to think positively during my early days as an athlete. Even if I underperformed my coach told me to find the one small thing I did do well in the race, even if the bigger goal wasn’t achieved. During my world championships in 2016, I crashed out on the bike section of my race. It was exceptionally hard to think positively, yet I found something: I had transitioned well between swimming and cycling and, by 4km into the bike, I had increased my lead to 45seconds. I held that positivity to fuel my drive in future sessions, and on the same triathlon course this year, I know I could ace that part.

Lauren Steadman

You will not always have good days and sessions, but there is always one positive thing you can take from each session — even if you just turned up or remembered your gym shorts. So how can you achieve mindset this yourself? Here are five tips to help you focus on the good. SUBSCRIBE AND FOLLOW LIFESTYLE Get top stories and blog posts emailed to me each day. Newsletters may offer personalized content or advertisements. Learn more Newsletter Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up! You should receive an email to confirm your subscription shortly. There was a problem processing your signup; please try again later Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Podcast

Snapchat

Google+

Pinterest CLOSE Become A Morning Person Start the day with a positive outlook, which will set you in good steed for the rest of the day. Having to drag yourself out of bed is common, even for athletes. For 8 years my alarm was set for 04:30am, to be poolside by 05:00am, the only way to wake myself up was to splash cold water in my eyes, and walk zombified to the pool. I could have hated these mornings, but instead I tried to embrace them. Having this routine meant by 9:00am I had already achieved so much and it created a positive mindset for the rest of the day. Creating a routine will help you to make the most of your day and is a healthy approach to increasing positivity and happiness. Who knows? You may even start to love mornings.

PA Archive/PA Images

Listen To Music Music can serve many purposes when it comes to exercise, whether that’s pushing you to work harder, helping your workout fly by, or helping you to slow down and recharge. Before the London Paralympics I created a few different playlists, one for chilling, one to motivate me, one for bedtime playlist, and a race playlist, the simple act of listening to your favourite music can help boost your positivity and refocus you. Try creating a few different playlist’s and experimenting with music to boost or change your mindset. [Sign up to our HuffPost’s Gym Buddies playlists here.] Enjoy The Journey Remember how it used to feel to leg it around a park as a child? As adults we’ve taken all the fun out of fitness. Exercise and regular activities can increase our levels of endorphins, which is your body’s “feel-good” hormone. Endorphins, which are often compared to morphine, are natural painkillers and make us feel pleasure or euphoria. This is why you feel so good after exercising. Maintaining this positive mindset is tough though, so try to remember these moments or keep a log or diary, you could even use social media to share your successes.

PA Archive/PA Images