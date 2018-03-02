Production has begun on a LEGO range that’s good for the planet..
LEGO have announced the planned launch of a plant-based range, which are primarily made from ethanol produced from sugarcane, and sourced responsibly with the environment in mind.
Made from plant-based polyethylene plastic, the LEGO pieces will be available, rather appropriately, in a number of botanical varieties including leaves, bushes and trees.
The new plastic is just as durable as the conventional pieces that LEGO uses and because it’s bio-plastic it can recycled as many times as is needed. If there’s one drawback it is that it’s still sadly not biodegradable.
This move is part of the LEGO Group’s new commitment to use sustainable materials in core products and packaging, as well as to achieve zero waste in its operations, by 2030.
It has also partnered with the environmental conservation charity WWF, as part of efforts to reduce CO2 emissions, and promote global action on climate change.
“The LEGO Group’s decision to pursue sustainably sourced bio-based plastics represents an incredible opportunity to reduce dependence on finite resources,” Alix Grabowski, a senior program officer at WWF has said.