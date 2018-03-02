Production has begun on a LEGO range that’s good for the planet..

LEGO have announced the planned launch of a plant-based range, which are primarily made from ethanol produced from sugarcane, and sourced responsibly with the environment in mind.

Made from plant-based polyethylene plastic, the LEGO pieces will be available, rather appropriately, in a number of botanical varieties including leaves, bushes and trees.

The new plastic is just as durable as the conventional pieces that LEGO uses and because it’s bio-plastic it can recycled as many times as is needed. If there’s one drawback it is that it’s still sadly not biodegradable.