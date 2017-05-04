An aide to Unite boss Len McCluskey looks on course for a safe Labour seat in the general election amid increasing speculation that MP Steve Rotheram will step aside, HuffPost UK has been told.

Dan Carden, who works for the general secretary of Britain’s biggest trade union, is now favourite to take Liverpool Walton once the selection process is opened.

Rotheram is set to announce his decision to quit Westminster on Friday if, as expected, he wins the first ever election of Liverpool’s new Metro Mayor, party sources said.

A close ally of Jeremy Corbyn, Rotheram has been a loyal Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Labour leader since his first landslide victory in 2015.

But in recent weeks he has prevaricated over whether to step aside as an MP, with various local contenders keen to replace him in a seat with a huge Labour majority of 27,000.

Rotheram and fellow former MP Andy Burnham, who is contesting the Manchester Metro Mayoralty, are expected to emerge as two of Labour’s biggest players in local government after the elections on Friday. Burnham has already said he won’t contest his Parliamentary seat of Leigh.

Although there is no requirement forcing Rotheram to choose between being an MP and Mayor, as Ken Livingstone was briefly Mayor of London and an MP, staying at Westminster would raise questions about his ability to do both jobs.

Some party officials also worry about another needless by-election at a later stage.