Len McCluskey Backtracked On Labour 200 Seats Success Claim Because He 'Woke Up Feeling More Optimistic', Says John McDonnell

Unite leader Len McCluskey rowed back from claims holding just 200 seats would be a good night for Labour because he ‘woke up feeling more optimistic’, John McDonnell says.

The Shadow Chancellor was quizzed on Friday’s Today programme on what he thought of McCluskey’s claim the loss of 32 seats would make for a successful election campaign.

The union chief later backtracked, said his comments had been ‘taken out of context’ and that he was ‘full of optimism’ about Labour’s chances on June 8.