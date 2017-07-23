Liam Fox Dubbed A 'Tinpot Dictator' After Accusing BBC Of Anti-Brexit Bias

One of the Conservative government’s chief Brexiteers has been labelled a “tinpot dictator” after accusing the BBC of “wilfully” ignoring good news stories about Brexit.

The Sun on Sunday and Sunday Telegraph have reported Liam Fox, the International Trade Secretary, has written to the BBC complaining that it has chosen not to report on figures published by his department showing “positive economic data”.

“I cannot recall a single time in recent times when I have seen good economic news that the BBC did not describe as ‘despite Brexit’,” Fox said in a letter to the corporation’s Director-General, Lord Hall, claiming the coverage is undermining his efforts to strike trade deals.

But the missive prompted a backlash from the pro-EU Liberal Democrats. Its Chief Whip, MP Alistair Carmichael, said: