In what may go down as one of the most embarrassing politics gaffes to ever happen on live TV, Liam Fox has denied sending a controversial tweet whilst sitting in front of a giant picture of it.

Appearing on Sophy Ridge On Sunday, the Tory MP interrupted the host as she read out the comment allegedly (but definitely) posted in March of last year.

He said: “Just for clarification, I didn’t send out a tweet.”

Ridge then gestured towards the large screen behind them both that clearly displayed the tweet.

He did not look and continued: “Number two, it was taken from a speech I gave a year and a half ago and it was tweeted out by I think The Guardian and it was an incomplete reference in any case.

“What I said was Britain has…because…Britain has always felt less emotionally attached to the European Union because in our history we had never felt the need to bury the 20th Century in a pan-European project.”

Here, just to be absolutely certain, is that very tweet...