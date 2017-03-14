New Trade Deals Are 'Far Beyond' Liam Fox's Department, Warns Lords Committee

International Trade Secretary Liam Fox does not have the staff to secure new trade deals while also negotiating a Brexit deal with the EU, a Lords report warned today.

In a damning verdict on the UK’s preparedness for life outside Brussels, the Lords EU Committee warned that striking deals with 15 countries identified by leading ministers “seem to be far beyond the Government’s current staff resources.”

The head of the Civil Service hit back at the criticism, arguing his team had “the right skills, experience, and leadership” for the challenge of Brexit and negotiating new trade deals.

The report – “Brexit: trade in goods” – also warned UK businesses face an increase in costs and delays because of Theresa May’s plan to pull Britain out of the customs union, unless the Prime Minister can negotiate a deal which does not exist, nor has ever existed, in world trade.

Baroness Verma, who chaired the EU External Affairs Sub-Committee, urged the Government to agree a transitional deal with Brussels to give business time to prepare for any imposition of tariffs.

She said: “Goods dominate UK trade, and the EU is by far its largest trading partner.

“Trade in goods between the two is worth almost £357 billion each year. It is therefore imperative that a trade deal with the EU seeks to avoid the imposition of tariffs on trade in both directions.

She added: “Agreeing a free trade agreement within two years is inherently ambitious, so the Government must try to agree a transitional arrangement with the EU.

“The Government will also need to increase Whitehall’s preparedness for administering UK-EU tariffs and non-tariff barriers to UK-EU trade.”