Liam Gallagher has been forced to eat his words after branding James Corden a “knobhead” in an interview.

The former Oasis singer said there was “no fucking chance” that he’d ever record a Carpool Karaoke, claiming he had no interest in sharing the screen with “that flat bloke from ‘Kevin And Perry’” (he was later informed by his wife that he meant ‘Gavin And Stacey’, which he confessed to never having watched).

However, after filming an appearance on ‘The Late Late Show’ out in the US, Liam admitted he may have been a bit quick to judge the presenter.

Frank Hoensch via Getty Images The most 'serious face' anyone has ever given while holding maracas

Writing on Twitter on Monday night (9 October), he revealed: “On the late late show tonight and I’ve just bumped into the host James Corden I gotta say he’s a fine chap .”

He added: “Got that 1 wrong as you were.”

James previously issued a rather sarcastic response to Liam’s dismissal of Carpool Karaoke, remarking (with an apparently “deep snark”): “God, I just don’t know how we’ll carry on.

“I don’t how we’ll even think of carrying on. Yeah, God, what will we do?”

Steve Granitz via Getty Images James Corden

Last week, former Carpool Karaoke guests Foo Fighters made headlines when they admitted that filming the segment wasn’t quite as enjoyable was watching it at home, with frontman Dave Grohl confessing to finding the experience “a little uncomfortable”.

Britney Spears previously made similar remarks about her appearance in the recurring sketch, claiming that James had “controlled the whole thing”, and she hadn’t been a huge fan of his song choices.

