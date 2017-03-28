Liam Payne might have only been a dad for less than a week, but he’s already cracking dad jokes on social media.
The 23-year-old tweeted at 2.30am on 28 March: “When the fourth nappy happens in five minutes.”
He shared it with a gif of Ross from ‘Friends’ shouting ‘No, no, no!’ - a feeling the majority of parents no doubt have with their newborns.
Payne’s fans loved the fact the new dad was sharing the trials and tribulations of having a newborn.
In just seven hours, the tweet had more than 33,000 retweets and 80,000 likes.
Payne and Cheryl both announced they had welcomed their first child together on Saturday 25 March.
Cheryl shared a touching image of their baby boy being cradled by Payne on Instagram, revealing she gave birth on 22 March.
They are yet to reveal the name of their son.
Payne took to Twitter after the announcement to thank fans for their well wishes.
“Thank you to everyone for the love and supportive messages for myself and Cheryl,” he wrote on 27 March. “It really means a lot.”