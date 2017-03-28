Liam Payne might have only been a dad for less than a week, but he’s already cracking dad jokes on social media.

The 23-year-old tweeted at 2.30am on 28 March: “When the fourth nappy happens in five minutes.”

He shared it with a gif of Ross from ‘Friends’ shouting ‘No, no, no!’ - a feeling the majority of parents no doubt have with their newborns.