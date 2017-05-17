Tim Farron has accused Theresa May of voluntarily putting a “time bomb” under the British economy with her plan to take the UK out of the single market.

The Lib Dems have put fighting a so-called hard Brexit at the heart of their election campaign and are pushing for a second referendum to be held on the eventual deal struck with Brussels.

It comes as Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, has said Brexit talks will start hours after the general election result.

At the launch of the party’s manifesto in east London this evening, Farron will say the prime minister will “wreck our children’s future for decades to come” if she gets her way.

“There was nothing on the ballot paper last June that said we were choosing to pull out of the single market,” he will say. “The choices Theresa May will make will affect your life and our country for decades – your job, your weekly shop, your environment, your safety, where you can travel to and where you can live.”

In his speech, the Lib Dem leader will highlight his campaign encounter with an angry pro-Brexit voter, Malcolm, who shouted at him for wanting to hold a second referendum.