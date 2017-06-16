Lily Allen has revealed she was pulled from Thursday’s (15 June) ‘Newsnight’ at the last minute, having been booked to talk about the fire at Grenfell Tower earlier in the week.

The ‘Sheezus’ singer was among the first famous faces to lend a hand to those affected by the devastating blaze, revealing she was opening up her home to anyone affected who needed to rest and recuperate, as she lives nearby.

Since then, she’s been speaking publicly about the incident both on Twitter and in the media, but she revealed last night that a planned appearance on ‘Newsnight’ had been shelved at the eleventh hour.

She tweeted: “I’m sad to say @BBCNewsnight just cancelled me for tonight’s show. They have someone from the council coming on instead.”

This cancellation comes after she gave an interview on Channel 4 News, during which she accused the mainstream media of “downplaying” the number of people killed in the fire.

Speaking to presenter Jon Snow, Lily stated: “I have never in my life seen an event like this where the death count has been downplayed by mainstream media.

“17? I’m sorry but I’m hearing from people that the figure is much closer to 150, and that many of those people are children.

“Those are off the record numbers I’ve been given from policemen and from firemen.”

The BBC has told HuffPost UK that Lily was dropped for timing reasons, rather than due to her prior comments.

A spokesperson said in a statement: “With live news programmes like ‘Newsnight’ final decisions on guests are often made late in the day which can mean the line up changes at short notice.

“’Newsnight’ secured an interview with the leader of Kensington and Chelsea council late on Thursday evening and dropped Lily in order to allow time for Kirsty Wark to conduct a thorough accountability interview.

“Like other BBC outlets, ‘Newsnight’ has reported official casualty figures but also made it clear that they are expected to rise substantially.”

Since Lily’s appearance on Channel 4 News, she’s posted a statement on Twitter, after being accused of “politicising” the incident.

She wrote: “I’m politicising the #Grenfell tower because it is governmental policies that have led to so many unnecessary deaths.”