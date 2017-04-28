Viewers who’ve watched the preview for the final episode of this series of ‘Line of Duty’ will have noticed not one but two familiar faces appearing in some of the scenes.

Their eyes are not deceiving them. The finale on Sunday evening sees the involvement of Murder Squad, drafted in because of everyone else’s compromised positions, which means the return to screen of both DS Sam Railston and Superintendent Lester Hargreaves.

Sam (Aiysha Hart) is the former girlfriend of DS Steve Arnott, seen living with him in Series 3, when Steve came under suspicion by AC-12, because their own corrupt copper ‘The Caddy’ Dot Cottan managed to frame him.