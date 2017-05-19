All Sections
    19/05/2017 09:40 BST

    Little Girl's Hilarious NSFW Note About Her Brother Is Misspelt In The Worst Way

    She was practising her handwriting. 😂

    A little girl’s unfortunate spelling turned her note about her brother from slightly rude to completely NSFW. 

    The girl was writing a note to her mum, trying to explain that she didn’t want her brother, Olly, to come with them on the way to school.

    Sharing the hilarious misspelling on the Unmumsy Mum’s Facebook page, the mum wrote on the caption: “My daughter was practising her handwriting telling us that her brother wasn’t allowed to follow her to school.”

    It generated a few laughs from other mums on Facebook, at least...

