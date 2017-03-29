Little Mix proved that when it comes to putting on a show, no one can (ahem) touch them at the moment.
The girls - Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirwall - performed ‘Touch’ on James Corden’s ‘Late Late Show’ on Tuesday night, and absolutely smashed it.
They kicked off their performance singing acapella (live, natch), before launching into a full-scale routine, which also featured an all-new dance breakdown.
We’re pooped out just watching it, quite frankly.
The group are currently Stateside promoting the latest album ‘Glory Days’, which has been sitting in the top 10 of the UK album chart since its release last year.
They’re no stranger to the US charts either, having enjoyed considerable success with their debut album ‘DNA’ in 2012.
Now they’re back on the promo trail in the US, which includes supporting Ariana Grande on the US leg of her world tour.
It comes off the back of their recent success at the Brits, which saw them taking home their first ever Brit Award.
They picked up the coveted Best British Single prize for their track ‘Shout Out To My Ex’, beating stiff competition from fellow ‘X Factor’ winner James Arthur, Coldplay, Calvin Harris and *ahem* Zayn Malik.
Watch their brilliant ‘Late Late Show’ performance in the video above.