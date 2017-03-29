Little Mix proved that when it comes to putting on a show, no one can (ahem) touch them at the moment.

They kicked off their performance singing acapella (live, natch), before launching into a full-scale routine, which also featured an all-new dance breakdown.

We’re pooped out just watching it, quite frankly.

The group are currently Stateside promoting the latest album ‘Glory Days’, which has been sitting in the top 10 of the UK album chart since its release last year.

They’re no stranger to the US charts either, having enjoyed considerable success with their debut album ‘DNA’ in 2012.