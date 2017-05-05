John McDonnell has blamed “unbalanced” media reporting of Jeremy Corbyn for Labour losses in local council elections across the country.

With the general election just five weeks away, Theresa May will this morning be celebrating sweeping gains as she appears to have reunited the right with Ukip voters to switching back to the Conservative Party.

Results are still flowing in, but Labour has lost control of two councils while the Tories have gained control of five. Ukip has so far lost every seat it was defending. The Lib Dem results have been patchy.

Across England, Wales and Scotland 4,851 council seats were contested on Thursday.

One of the casualties of Labour’s miserable night was Philip Johnson, who lost his seat on Warwickshire Council. He said voters told him “Jeremy Corbyn’s style has been putting them off voting Labour”.

Johnson is also the Labour parliamentary candidate for the crucial swing-seat of Nuneaton. He told BBC Radio 4 in the early hours of this morning it was “difficult” for him to say Corbyn would make a good prime minister.