Police Force Praised For Tweeting Powerful Open Letter To Women In Abusive Relationships

A police force in Scotland has been praised for using Twitter to help women in abusive relationships by writing an open letter telling them: “Help is out there.”

Officers on the Lochaber and Skye Police force, which covers the highlands ans islands of western Scotland, addressed a woman in the message of support.

But they later added the message on social media was to help “anyone who may be at risk”.

The series of tweets opens by saying:

“A letter to a young woman in Skye. We know you follow this account and want you to see this.

“We’ve told you previously that we think you are at risk of domestic abuse from your partner.”