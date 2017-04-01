All 12 people arrested in connection with the Westminster terror attack have been released without charge.

A 30-year-old man detained on March 26 in Birmingham on suspicion of preparation of terrorist attacks was released on Saturday, Scotland Yard said.

He was held on March 26, four days after Khalid Masood’s deadly attack which claimed the life of four victims, including police constable Keith Palmer outside the Palace of Westminster, the Press Association reported.