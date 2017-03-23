All Sections
    23/03/2017 14:26 GMT

    London Attack: Belgium Increases Security After Antwerp Car Chase

    Car sped through red light before being forced to stop.

    Eric Vidal / Reuters
    File photo of Belgium police officers patrolling Antwerp's central station

    Belgian authorities have raised security in Antwerp after a suspicious car sped through a red light before being stopped by police, in a chilling echo of Wednesday’s London attack.

    A bomb squad was brought in and the authorities raised security in the centre of the port on Thursday, in places where people normally gather, AP reported.

    Antwerp police chief Serge Muyters said the driver of the car was detained once it was stopped. No further information could be given, he said.

    Prime Minister Charles Michel said that “we remain vigilant. Our security services have done excellent work.”

    The incident happened less than 24 hours after London was hit by an attack in which a car was driven at speed into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge. 

    Two were killed on the bridge, while a police officer was stabbed to death at Parliament soon after.

    Conversations