Belgian authorities have raised security in Antwerp after a suspicious car sped through a red light before being stopped by police, in a chilling echo of Wednesday’s London attack.

A bomb squad was brought in and the authorities raised security in the centre of the port on Thursday, in places where people normally gather, AP reported.

Antwerp police chief Serge Muyters said the driver of the car was detained once it was stopped. No further information could be given, he said.