This is the moment the three London Bridge attackers were gunned down in a hail of bullets by Met Police marksmen.

CCTV has emerged showing officers opening fire on the men as they appear to stab a passerby.

The armed squad arrived just eight minutes after the first call for help.

The full 50-second-clip emerged last night on social media and shows the scene at Borough Market, just yards from London Bridge where Saturday’s attack began.

In the full clip, the three attackers calmly walk towards the Wheatsheaf pub at the Market, which appears deserted in the footage. The trio disappear from view as a passerby appears to stumble away from the pub.

But they quickly reappear and approach the man who appears to be stabbed by one of the attackers and then rounded on in a sustained attack.

Meanwhile, a police car appears and other armed officers get out. The three attackers appear to launch themselves towards the officers before falling.

The Met Police confirmed this week that armed officers shot an unprecedented fifty rounds during the incident.

The three attackers have been named as Khuram Shazad Butt, Rachid Redouane and Youssef Zaghba.

Eight people are confirmed to have died and forty-eight were hospitalised in the attack.

Police investigations continue.