All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    15/09/2017 13:41 BST | Updated 15/09/2017 13:44 BST

    Tess Holliday And Hayley Hasselhoff Champion Body Confidence As London Fashion Week Kicks Off

    'Fashion is for everybody.'

    Tess Holliday, Hayley Hasselhoff, Callie Thorpe and Kelly Knox took to the catwalk ahead of London Fashion Week to celebrate diverse body shapes.

    ‘The Curve Catwalk’ featured models ranging from a size 10 to size 26.

    It was hosted by fashion brand Simply Be in response to research that found 89% of women didn’t feel that their size was represented in mainstream advertising, on runways, on TV or in the fashion press.

    Simply Be

    Hasselhoff (size 18), Holliday (size 26), Thorpe (size 22) and disabled model and diversity campaigner, Knox, aim to offer an alternative view of beauty.

    Neil P. Mockford via Getty Images
    Tess Holliday walks the SimplyBe 'Curve Catwalk' ahead of London Fashion Week on 14 September 2017 in Soho, London, 

    Hasselhoff explained she decided to take part because: “celebrating fashion shouldn’t be dependent on dress size”. 

    Neil P. Mockford via Getty Images
    Hayley Hasselhoff walks the SimplyBe 'Curve Catwalk' on 14 September 2017.

    “Fashion should not be defined by ability, size, age, colour or gender choice,” said Knox.

    “Fashion is for everybody.” 

    Neil P. Mockford via Getty Images
    Kelly Knox walks the SimplyBe 'Curve Catwalk' on 14 September 2017.

    More than half of the 2,000 women surveyed by Simply Be said they felt ignored by the high street in terms of the lack of imagery of women their size.

    Neil P. Mockford via Getty Images
    Callie Thorpe walks the SimplyBe 'Curve Catwalk' on 14 September 2017.

    The Curve Catwalk was held on Thursday 14 September at The Vinyl Factory in London.

    Angela Spindler, chief executive at N Brown Group, the owners of Simply Be said: “This isn’t about thin shaming – we just think it’s time we saw more diversity in terms of size in magazines, in advertising campaigns and on runways at fashion weeks around the globe.”

    Click through the gallery below to see all the looks on the catwalk:

    The Curve Catwalk September 2017

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:women's fashionFashionfashion for allFashion WeekLondon Fashion WeekTess Hollidaycallie thorpeKelly knoxsimply behayley hasselhoff

    Conversations