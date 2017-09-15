Tess Holliday And Hayley Hasselhoff Champion Body Confidence As London Fashion Week Kicks Off

Tess Holliday, Hayley Hasselhoff, Callie Thorpe and Kelly Knox took to the catwalk ahead of London Fashion Week to celebrate diverse body shapes.

‘The Curve Catwalk’ featured models ranging from a size 10 to size 26.

It was hosted by fashion brand Simply Be in response to research that found 89% of women didn’t feel that their size was represented in mainstream advertising, on runways, on TV or in the fashion press.