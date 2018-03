Tommy Hilfiger will showcase his SS18 collection at London Fashion Week on 19 September. The anticipated show will be the brand’s first in the UK.

Many are very excited about Hilfiger’s collaboration with Gigi Hadid, especially as the supermodel doesn’t usually come to London during fashion month.

This 30-minute live streaming event kicks off at 19.30.

If you want to see it, watch it here, with an intro by Yahoo Canada Style editor, Hilary Hagermanhere.