There has been an incredible outpouring of kindness following the Grenfell Fire tragedy, with stories of even more selfless acts emerging on Thursday. The capital is in shock following the incident, in which at least 17 people were killed, and many more injured. Police have warned that the death toll is expected to rise.

EMPICS Entertainment Volunteers sort through clothes donated to help the people affected

But amid the stories of horror, hundreds of residents and businesses have come together to provide help to those in need. This man closed his restaurant so he could cook for those affected

This guy shut down his local restaurant so he could cook a load of food and bring it down for the victims of #grenfellfire #grenfellrelief pic.twitter.com/qxhq38DmE3 — Lucy Sherriff (@sherrifflucy) June 15, 2017

Hundreds of people have been volunteering their help Harris Iqbal, head of programmes, at Muslim charity Penny Appeal, told HuffPost UK the number of volunteers offering to help is “in the hundreds”. He said “we are not turning volunteers away”. Examples of volunteer duties include sorting through stock, manning the reception, manning the food stations.

Barcroft Media via Getty Images Mountains of food and clothing donated to the many people who have lost everything

He added: “All of these donations are going to be used by those in need. These are families that are going to move into temporary accommodation so all of this is needed. A lot of people came out in their pyjamas so they have nothing. So right now a pillow, a blanket, nappies and toothpaste is a luxury at the moment. All of these items are so necessary.” When asked what the logistics of distributing the donations in the long term will be, Iqbal said that “at the moment we a dealing we the now then we’ll starting thinking about the longer term”. He said that items have been split into sections, so there’s a “food corner, a clothing corner”. In fact, the sheer volume of donations has been so big that many places have said they do not need any more Pictures from local relief efforts have shown huge stacks of donated clothes, food and other essentials.

So many donations have been brought to Latymer Community Centre that volunteers are asking for no more items atm. #GrenfellTowerFire pic.twitter.com/OPC2IDnh6W — Kathryn Snowdon (@Kathryn_Snowdon) June 15, 2017

People have been so generous, there are now *too* many donations at Westway Sports Centre pic.twitter.com/nNi3mRI5Jv — Lucy Sherriff (@sherrifflucy) June 15, 2017

Will Hoyles from @WestwayTrust: 'People talk about communities in London but I have never seen anything like this. We've been overwhelmed.' pic.twitter.com/xcDURZ5N8r — Kathryn Snowdon (@Kathryn_Snowdon) June 15, 2017

This lawyer offering free legal advice

If residents of Grenfell Tower want legal help with compensation and responsibility many lawyers will be happy to help. For free. I will. — Jo Maugham QC (@JolyonMaugham) June 15, 2017

Please. If you need legal help with housing issues, contact Shelter. Ditto, if you're a housing lawyer and you want to help. — Jo Maugham QC (@JolyonMaugham) June 15, 2017

Businesses have continued to do their bit HuffPost UK has been told that Marks and Spencer sent £120,000 worth of items including clothing, towels and bedding to those in need. They also said that they realised one of the most pressing needs at the relief centres was how to keep perishable products from going bad. In response, they sent down one of their refrigerated lorries to help keep food fresh.

Ann Horn Marks and Spencer sent provisions to help those affected, as well as a refrigerated lorry

More than £1.6 million has been donated to help those affected Britons know how to dig deep to help others in a time of crisis. A number of crowdfunding campaigns have been set up and the money has come pouring in, including: One raising over £300,000

Another had received almost £800,000 at the time of writing

This one had almost £70,000 in donations

The Evening Standard’s Dispossessed Fund had also received over £500,000 People have been showing their appreciation for the fire services A number of touching gestures were made by Londoners to show how much they appreciate those who risked their lives to try to help.

London firefighters who have been battling the #GrenfellTower blaze were applauded.

So deserved. True heroes. pic.twitter.com/eUKLPjPBPu — Miglena (@MiglenaMerdz) June 14, 2017

"Thank you for being incredible" a note left on every parked fire engine on Ladbroke Grove tonight ❤️ #GrenfellTower pic.twitter.com/Vz7d2AyXtA — Piera (@pipsoldchap) June 14, 2017

This student housing provider made sure their empty student flats didn’t go to waste

I have 21 studio flats with bathrooms and kitchens available to those that need them. PM me #GrenfellTower PLEASE SHARE — Laura-Jayne Cannell (@ThisIs_LJ) June 14, 2017

Celebrities have been quietly visiting the scene to comfort people affected

A post shared by FourMee (@fourmee) on Jun 14, 2017 at 4:31pm PDT

Adele was reportedly spotted speaking to people in the early hours of Thursday morning (15 June) “asking if anyone needs help” at the scene, and “going around and hugging everyone she could to comfort them”, according to fan account Adele Union. Rita Ora also documented on her Instagram account story that she was visiting a relief centre to donate and help sort clothes.

Rita Ora

PA Wire/PA Images The scorched remains of Grenfell Tower on Thursday morning