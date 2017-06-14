Muslims who were awake because they were beginning their Ramadan fast “saved people’s lives” when a deadly blaze broke out at a west London tower block, HuffPost UK has been told. At least 50 people have been taken to five hospitals for treatment as hundreds of residents in the 27-storey, 120 flat, Grenfell Tower in north Kensington have been evacuated from their flats in the building that caught fire just after 1.15am. A local woman told HuffPost UK: “Muslim boys saved people’s lives. They ran around knocking on people’s doors. Thank God for Ramadan” Khalid Suleman Ahmed, 20, recently moved to Grenfell Tower with his auntie and lives on the eighth floor. He said he would not normally have been up in the middle of the night but had stayed up during Ramadan for Suhur, the meal before Muslims begin fasting again during daylight hours.

PA Wire/PA Images Smoke billows from a fire that has engulfed the 24-storey Grenfell Tower in west London

However, upon realising there was a fire he immediately began banging on his neighbours’ doors to wake them. He told HuffPost UK: “No fire alarms went off and there were no warning. I was playing PlayStation waiting to eat suhuur (beginning of fast meal) then smelt smoke. I got up and looked out of my window and saw the seventh floor smoking. “I woke my auntie up, then got clothes on and started knocking on neighbours’ doors. Every house opened except two - I saw the other guy later on so only 1 family unaccounted for. My next door neighbour was fast asleep. “The whole corridor went black with thick smoke. I didn’t think it was serious at all me and my auntie thought it was an isolated incident but we’d just evacuate just to be safe. When we went out and were taken by the firemen to a safer place then we saw that it still hadn’t reached our house - 20 minutes or so later our house was gone. The firefighters were very quick. They immediately started work.

PA Wire/PA Images Sandwiches are handed out to local residents close to the scene

“People were calm walking out but when they realised loved ones were missing or unaccounted then they started to panic. Once we were outside it started to spread more. He added: “I would be up this late on a Friday night possibly but never a random midweek night unless it was Ramadan. There are a lot of Muslims living there and people choose up to stay up and wait so it was certainly a factor for me and others. It probably did save lives.” A witness also told Sky News that Muslims who were awake had been a “lifeline”.

Witness on Sky News said Muslims who were awake for Suhoor were a 'lifeline' for people who were evacuated from #GrenfellTower — Hassan Rizvi (@hassanrizvii) June 14, 2017

A number of Islamic cultural centres and mosques also opened their doors to help those affected.

An Noor have opened their doors and I'm giving lifts if anyone is in need. Please holler ASAP. I am here pic.twitter.com/Cf7MBccI8x — •تيانا• (@FruityTerrorist) June 14, 2017

Address of Al-Manar Centre Ladbroke Grove who are providing help to anyone affected by #GreenfellTower fire. pic.twitter.com/kXm8uT97EF — Akeela Ahmed (@AkeelaAhmed) June 14, 2017

And members of this Muslim charity also arrived to help

Guys from east london turned up with food, water and sanitary items for those evacuated from the tower block #grenfellfire pic.twitter.com/jGp6cO23Zm — AssedBaig (@AssedBaig) June 14, 2017

Other faith groups also got involved too. A local church offered people a place to shelter and collected items for those affected

People flocking to St Clement's Church asking how they can help, offering food, blankets. #GrenfellTower #londonfire pic.twitter.com/V6HUNYmkHA — Lucy Sherriff (@sherrifflucy) June 14, 2017

St clement and st James church opens its doors to people who've been evacuated and other locals pic.twitter.com/2MIAh46ZT5 — Dan C (@dj_pingu) June 14, 2017

As well as local Sikh temples

Sikh Gurudwaras in London have started collecting and distributing spare clothes, toys, toiletries for #GrenfellTower evacuees! #Share pic.twitter.com/TT1cTWZXRp — Harjinder S Kukreja (@SinghLions) June 14, 2017

The evacuees only have what they're wearing. We need to support them with spare necessities. — Harjinder S Kukreja (@SinghLions) June 14, 2017

Police said a “number of people are being treated for a range of injuries”, including two for smoke inhalation, as pictures from the scene showed flames engulfing most of the block on the Lancaster West Estate, north Kensington. More than 200 firefighters and 40 engines are in attendance. Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments here The Met Police has set up a helpline for anyone concerned for their loved ones on 0800 0961 233.