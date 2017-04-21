Running a marathon is an incredible feat in itself - but some people like to make it even harder by dressing up in fancy dress.
This year more than 50,000 runners will tackle the London Marathon, setting off from Blackheath and finishing on The Mall.
A large majority of those running the 26.2 mile race will be raising money for charity, with many gaining entry on a charity place.
Every year tens of millions of pounds are raised by marathon runners and many have caught on to the idea that they might be able to raise more if they make their run as uncomfortable as possible by wearing outlandish outfits.
Fancy dress is also a great way of raising awareness about different charities and their work.
So we’ve rounded up some of the most inventive and frankly most uncomfortable-looking outfits over the years...
-
This is a pretty ingenious elephant outfit to be fair.
-
It took us a moment to figure out what was happening here.
-
Someone's got the hump.
-
It all got a bit political during the 2015 London Marathon.
-
Hey, its-a Mario!
-
This probably felt like a bird-brained idea by the time he got to the finish line.
-
That must have been pretty flipping warm.
-
It must be pretty hard to see out of this one surely?
-
Yes. That is a scrotum.
-
This is not the race you're looking for.
-
Around mile 20 is usually when people start to really feel like death.
-
Look at that HAIR!
-
Here's hoping this runner didn't find themselves in a spot of bother.
-
No, your eyes are not deceiving you, that's the London skyline running the marathon.
-
Bonus points for the matching footwear and everything.
-
At least George's friends would have been able to spot him coming.
-
It's not surprising this runner took several days to complete the marathon, given his aquatic get-up.
-
One runner experiencing the Dark Side of the marathon.
-
Because nothing says 'running' like...Pepperami?
-
Think that's supposed to go on your foot, mate.
-
This runner must've charged around the route.
-
Yes, he dragged an eight foot drag the whole way in a real suit of armour.
-
You say 'marathon', I say...'pasty'?
-
Bet this runner wished they could have had a piggyback.
-
This runner is known as Tony the Fridge. For obvious reasons.
-
Things getting fruity on the marathon route.
-
This one takes a minute to understand.