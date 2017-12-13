Loneliness And Cold Weather Could Prove 'Lethal' This Winter, Warns Chief NHS Nurse

Loneliness combined with cold weather could prove “lethal” for thousands this winter, England’s top nurse has warned. Professor Jane Cummings, chief nursing officer for the NHS in England, said loneliness and isolation pose a threat to both physical and mental health for people of all ages, not just the elderly. She said the issue can have a major impact on already stretched NHS services, especially over the winter months when cold weather poses a threat to many vulnerable groups. Evidence shows that being alone and feeling isolated increases the risk of premature death by around a third and is as damaging to health as not exercising.

pixelfit via Getty Images Loneliness affects people of all ages.

One in three people who report loneliness have long-term health conditions, which make them more vulnerable to the effects of cold weather. Heart attacks increase almost immediately after a cold weather snap and account for 40% of excess winter deaths. Hospitals also see a rise in the admission of stroke patients five days after the cold weather begins, while admissions for respiratory problems go up 12 days after the temperature drops. Three quarters of GPs say they see up to five people a day who have come in mainly because they are lonely. The number of hospital admissions is also linked to colder weather circulating viral infections, including flu. Older people who may be frail, or who have existing health conditions, are particularly at risk. Half of people aged 75 and over live alone, around two million people, and many say they go days or even weeks with no social interaction at all. Research also suggests lonely people have a 64% increased chance of developing clinical dementia and are more prone to depression, whilst a third of people with dementia said they had lost contact with friends.