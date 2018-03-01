Looks We Love: Natalie Portman's Pixie Cut

Natalie Portman’s new short hair cut, which she was seen wearing slicked back into a mini quiff whilst filming her new movie ‘Vox Lux’.

Why It Works:

When you think of Natalie Portman, what hair style comes to mind? For me it’s that pink wig from ‘Closer’. But after seeing Portman’s latest chop, that’s have changed. The pixie crop slicked back opens up her face and makes her cheekbones pop.

Also Seen On:

Kate Hudson has also taken part in the big chop and currently styles her ‘do by tucking her hair behind her ears, while ‘Once Upon A Time’ actor Ginnifer Goodwin’s hair cut is more traditional with a short fringe. A cross between Audrey Hepburn and Twiggy.