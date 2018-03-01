Looks We Love: Natalie Portman's Pixie Cut

We Love...
Natalie Portman’s new short hair cut, which she was seen wearing slicked back into a mini quiff whilst filming her new movie ‘Vox Lux’.
Why It Works:
When you think of Natalie Portman, what hair style comes to mind? For me it’s that pink wig from ‘Closer’. But after seeing Portman’s latest chop, that’s have changed. The pixie crop slicked back opens up her face and makes her cheekbones pop.
Also Seen On:
Kate Hudson has also taken part in the big chop and currently styles her ‘do by tucking her hair behind her ears, while ‘Once Upon A Time’ actor Ginnifer Goodwin’s hair cut is more traditional with a short fringe. A cross between Audrey Hepburn and Twiggy.
Follow Their Lead:
If you’re tempted to go for the chop, but are nervous about losing your length, book a consultation session with your hairdresser, they’ll be happy to talk you through how various cropped styles will look with your face shape and hair type.
To slick a pixie crop back a la Portman, dab on some styling gel, we recommend 31st State’s Easy Hold Gel, £6.99. If you have naturally straight hair which lacks volume, add some dry shampoo, such as Batiste Dry Shampoo in Original, £2.99, or for a lightweight feel add some waves with the help of the Babyliss Boutique Soft Waves tongs, available at ASOS for £40, then top it all off with some setting spray. Johnny’s Fix, £5, should do it.
